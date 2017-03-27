Every 1 pound spent on public health ...

Every 1 pound spent on public health in UK saves average of 14 pound

14 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

Every A 1.00 spent on public health returns an extra A 14 on the original investment, on average-and in some cases, significantly more than that-concludes a systematic review of the available evidence, published online in the Journal of Epidemiology & Community Health . The recent cuts made to public health budgets in the UK are therefore a "false economy " and are set to cost an already overstretched NHS and the wider economy "billions," conclude the researchers, who warn other countries to think again before going down a similar route to claw back cash.

