Environmental Consciousness, Corporate Greed and More Fill Berkeley...

In a time when Bay Area headlines feature stories about corrupt politicians, global warming, drought updates, water conservation measures, grass-roots protests, and big, revolutionary Broadway shows coming to town, Berkeley Playhouse is proud to present the three-time Tony Award-winning musical about corrupt politicians, global warming, drought updates, water conservation measures, public protests, and big, revolutionary Broadway shows -Urinetown, the Musical. In a gotham like town in a not-so-distant-future, water is in short supply, and all bathrooms have become regulated under a corrupt corporate system overseen by the Urine Good Company, and its president, Caldwell B. Cladwell.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.