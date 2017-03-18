Environmental Consciousness, Corporate Greed and More Fill Berkeley...
In a time when Bay Area headlines feature stories about corrupt politicians, global warming, drought updates, water conservation measures, grass-roots protests, and big, revolutionary Broadway shows coming to town, Berkeley Playhouse is proud to present the three-time Tony Award-winning musical about corrupt politicians, global warming, drought updates, water conservation measures, public protests, and big, revolutionary Broadway shows -Urinetown, the Musical. In a gotham like town in a not-so-distant-future, water is in short supply, and all bathrooms have become regulated under a corrupt corporate system overseen by the Urine Good Company, and its president, Caldwell B. Cladwell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|1 hr
|Jim_Bakker
|17,467
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|HELL YEAH
|20,923
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|13 hr
|A Thought
|3
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|14 hr
|A Thought
|3
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC