Enel Green Power Enel Launches Innovation Hub with UC Berkeley...
The Enel Group has launched itself into the heart of the global tech sector after inaugurating the Enel Innovation Hub at University of California, Berkeley, a ground-breaking initiative joining the Enel Group and UC Berkeley in start-up scouting, acceleration and research collaboration. The new Hub has been launched in partnership with the University of California Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|3 hr
|XVE
|17,468
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,930
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Sun
|Dr Feelgoood
|4
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Sat
|A Thought
|3
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC