Enel Green Power Enel Launches Innovation Hub with UC Berkeley...

The Enel Group has launched itself into the heart of the global tech sector after inaugurating the Enel Innovation Hub at University of California, Berkeley, a ground-breaking initiative joining the Enel Group and UC Berkeley in start-up scouting, acceleration and research collaboration. The new Hub has been launched in partnership with the University of California Center for Information Technology Research in the Interest of Society and the Banatao Institute.

