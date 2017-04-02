Elizabeth Echols has made a career of pushing for equal access to services
Elizabeth Echols, director of the state Office of Ratepayer Advocates, defends consumers against rate increases by utilities. The gig: Elizabeth Echols, 56, is director of the state Office of Ratepayer Advocates, the agency that represents consumers before the California Public Utilities Commission.
