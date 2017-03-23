Egyptsia; Berkeley s Pride
Our Model Of The Day Where She's From: Egyptsia Mosley was born in Chicago, Illinois and raised in Berkeley, CA. "Berkeley was the perfect place for my family at that time because of the diversity and the political support from all walks of life," she recalls to The Black Star News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Ha Hair
|20,932
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|21 hr
|shabbyguy
|1
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Mar 22
|tellinitlikeitis
|3,236
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for...
|Mar 20
|Xxx
|1
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Mar 19
|Dr Feelgoood
|4
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Mar 18
|A Thought
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC