Drugs, gun, ammo seized in Berkeley bust

Drugs, gun, ammo seized in Berkeley bust

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Berkeley police recovered a cache of weapons, ammunition, drugs, and materials used to make fake credit cards while investigating a car break-in on Sunday morning, officials said. The operation started around 5:25 a.m. as police responded to reports of a possible auto burglary in progress at Durant and Telegraph avenues, officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for... 9 hr Xxx 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr bayonne nj 20,931
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 20 hr XVE 17,468
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... Sun Dr Feelgoood 4
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... Mar 18 A Thought 3
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Mar 15 anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Casey Anthony
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,125 • Total comments across all topics: 279,706,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC