Drivers rebel against Uber's price-cu...

Drivers rebel against Uber's price-cutting quest for growth

17 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The face-off between Uber CEO Travis Kalanick and driver Fawzi Kamel illustrated a conflict between Uber, with its effort to grow by cutting prices to beat competitors, and drivers who have seen their pay reduced. The video of the argument - caught on dashcam and now viewed more than 3 million times on YouTube - includes yelling and profanity, and ends with a combative Kalanick dismissing an agitated Fawzi's claims that sharp reductions in fares forced the driver into bankruptcy.

