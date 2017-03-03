Deplorables battle to a draw in Berkeley
My sister in Southern California called me on Sunday night because she'd seen reports of violence in Berkeley on Saturday and she was worried. Knowing me for many years as she has, she thought I might have been there.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|Dudley
|482
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|7 hr
|Inquisitor
|61
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|9 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|12 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|181
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC