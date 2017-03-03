Deplorables battle to a draw in Berkeley

Deplorables battle to a draw in Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

My sister in Southern California called me on Sunday night because she'd seen reports of violence in Berkeley on Saturday and she was worried. Knowing me for many years as she has, she thought I might have been there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 2 hr Dudley 482
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... 7 hr Inquisitor 61
News $49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S... 9 hr Birds Landing Bob 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 12 hr Texxy the Indepen... 181
News Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's... Mon Texxy the Indepen... 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Mar 2 zio-dbl std 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,037 • Total comments across all topics: 279,389,607

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC