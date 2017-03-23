Dem Virginia Governor Signs College F...

Dem Virginia Governor Signs College Free Speech Bill

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Daily Caller

Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed a bill protecting free speech at colleges, a decision that comes amid a trend of colleges protesting conservative speakers on campus. "Except as otherwise permitted by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, no public institution of higher education shall abridge the constitutional freedom of any individual, including enrolled students, faculty and other employees and invited guests, to speak on campus," says the bill HB 1401 , as reported by The Cavalier Daily .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 43 min Erik The Red 20,929
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mar 22 tellinitlikeitis 3,236
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Mar 22 Jim_Bakker 17,469
News Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for... Mar 20 Xxx 1
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... Mar 19 Dr Feelgoood 4
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... Mar 18 A Thought 3
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Mar 15 anonymous 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,713 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC