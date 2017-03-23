Dem Virginia Governor Signs College Free Speech Bill
Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has signed a bill protecting free speech at colleges, a decision that comes amid a trend of colleges protesting conservative speakers on campus. "Except as otherwise permitted by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution, no public institution of higher education shall abridge the constitutional freedom of any individual, including enrolled students, faculty and other employees and invited guests, to speak on campus," says the bill HB 1401 , as reported by The Cavalier Daily .
