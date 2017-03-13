CSU students fight proposed 5 percent tuition hike
Students spell out No Hikes during an anti tuition increase demonstration at San Francisco State University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif. Students spell out No Hikes during an anti tuition increase demonstration at San Francisco State University on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in San Francisco, Calif.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|19 min
|That One White Guy
|20,920
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|5 hr
|Miggy
|17,465
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|16 hr
|fat aunty
|2
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Wed
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Tue
|Knoxxie
|499
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Mar 14
|billbonopind
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC