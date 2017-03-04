Counter-protesters rally ahead of planned pro-Trump march in Berkeley
Protesters have begun gathering Saturday afternoon in downtown Berkeley to oppose a scheduled pro-Trump rally later in the day. "I'm here today for an immigration support rally to preclude the pro-trump march set for 2 p.m.," said Ellie Hoffman, an Oakland resident and English teacher.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|42 min
|Inquisitor
|53
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|14 hr
|American Independent
|432
|More Russians In Government
|Fri
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 2
|XVE
|17,462
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC