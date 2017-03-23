Climb the tower, speak your mind and roam the campus at Berkeley

Why: This is where the University of California began, where anti-war protests challenged then-Gov. Reagan in the '60s, and where you can get a fine view, whether you're red or blue, from the landmark that some people call the Campanile and some call Sather Tower. What: For the view from the 307-foot tower, ride the elevator up, take 38 more steps and there you are, with the Bay Area spread at your feet.

