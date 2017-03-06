Clashes in Berkeley as Some Pro-Trump...

Clashes in Berkeley as Some Pro-Trump Protesters Arrive at Rally with Knives & Batons

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Democracy Now

Small crowds turned out for a nationwide day of pro-Trump demonstrations Saturday. At many of the estimated 28 protests, the pro-Trump demonstrators were met by counter protesters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Democracy Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's... 10 hr Texxy the Indepen... 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 14 hr Whoop there it is 475
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Now_What- 20,876
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 19 hr Human 179
News RIP Frank Rose - Founder of East Oakland Boxing... (Oct '11) Mon Angel 7
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Sun TerriB1 58
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Mar 2 zio-dbl std 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,374 • Total comments across all topics: 279,372,948

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC