Carol T. Christ to become UC Berkeley...

Carol T. Christ to become UC Berkeley's 1st woman chancellor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WBOC-TV Salisbury

Carol T. Christ, a scholar of Victorian literature and former president of Smith College, was named the next chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday and the first woman in the school's 149-year history to hold the position. The UC Board of Regents, the governing board of the system's 10 schools, voted unanimously to approve Christ's nomination and welcomed her with a standing ovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 50 min Miggy 17,465
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Vato Loco 20,918
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... 11 hr fat aunty 2
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Wed anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Tue Knoxxie 499
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... Tue billbonopind 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Syria
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,597,370

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC