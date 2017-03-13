Carol T. Christ to become UC Berkeley's 1st woman chancellor

Carol T. Christ, a scholar of Victorian literature and former president of Smith College, was named the next chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley on Thursday and the first woman in the school's 149-year history to hold the position. The UC Board of Regents, the governing board of the system's 10 schools, voted unanimously to approve Christ's nomination and welcomed her with a standing ovation.

