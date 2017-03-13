Carol Christ is named UC Berkeley's new chancellor
Then-Interim Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Carol Christ, Senator Barbara Boxer and UC President Janet Napolitano sign papers at UC Berkeley's Bancroft Library after Senator Barbara Boxer announced that she will donate her archive at the end of her term to UC Berkeley's Bancroft Library on Thursday, September 1, 2016 in Berkeley, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|3 hr
|Mr oH
|494
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|jersey city
|20,895
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with ca...
|Mar 10
|Fred
|1
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC