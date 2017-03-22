Car break-in in Berkeley uncovers criminal den, police say
Officers who interrupted an attempted car theft in Berkeley one block south of UC Berkeley said they uncovered cash, weapons, ammunition and equipment to forge credit cards inside the home of one man they arrested. less Officers who interrupted an attempted car theft in Berkeley one block south of UC Berkeley said they uncovered cash, weapons, ammunition and equipment to forge credit cards inside the home of one man they ... more Three people arrested for trying to break into a car one block south of UC Berkeley's campus led investigators to an illicit treasure trove in Oakland featuring thousands of pills, an assault weapon and dozens of rounds of ammunition, police said Wednesday.
