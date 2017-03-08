Campus Environmental Group Insists 'White People Step Back'

A black student "collective" from the University of California, Berkeley, blasted "environmental racism" and the expectation of "full, dazzling resumes" to join organizations in the campus environmental community. Berkeley's Students of Color Environmental Collective instructed the community to do research on being a "better ally," prioritizing "racial justice," and to stop teaching blacks how to be sustainable, asserting that whites learned that from blacks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.