Brace for Bonchon: the Popular Korean Fried Chicken Chain Is Headed to Berkeley

Everybody remain calm: Bonchon , the New York-based Korean fried chicken chain, is officially opening a location in the heart of Berkeley, at 2050 Berkeley Way. It'll be the fourth location in the Bay Area, but the closest option for San Franciscans craving the restaurant's signature wings.

