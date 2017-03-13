Birth and death anchor Erin Rodoni's poetry

Erin Rodoni was 16 and driving herself and a friend to high school on a wet morning when she almost spun out of control. "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins played through the stereo as she passed the Borello Ranch; her tires lost traction, and she began to slide off Highway 1. She would have tumbled over a cliff if it hadn't been for her driver's instincts, which landed her unscathed in a nearby ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.