Birth and death anchor Erin Rodoni's ...

Birth and death anchor Erin Rodoni's poetry

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Point Reyes Light

Erin Rodoni was 16 and driving herself and a friend to high school on a wet morning when she almost spun out of control. "Danger Zone" by Kenny Loggins played through the stereo as she passed the Borello Ranch; her tires lost traction, and she began to slide off Highway 1. She would have tumbled over a cliff if it hadn't been for her driver's instincts, which landed her unscathed in a nearby ditch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Point Reyes Light.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr gotcha 20,900
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 11 hr Miggy 17,465
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... 22 hr fat aunty 2
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Wed anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Tue Knoxxie 499
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... Mar 14 billbonopind 1
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Ireland
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,335 • Total comments across all topics: 279,607,986

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC