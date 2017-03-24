Better Bathrooms for Berkeley's Biggest Park
This unit was installed by the National Park Service in Pacifica in June, 2016. It features flush toilet, waterless urinal and sink for handwashing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Frankspickelbarre...
|20,927
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Mar 22
|tellinitlikeitis
|3,236
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 22
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for...
|Mar 20
|Xxx
|1
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Mar 19
|Dr Feelgoood
|4
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Mar 18
|A Thought
|3
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC