Berkeley: Three arrested after tip leads to narcotics, assault pistol
Three people were arrested and large amounts of narcotics and an assault pistol were seized by police Sunday after officers responded to a tip about a possible car burglary, authorities said Monday. The three were identified by police as Meredith Rains, 32, and Steven Manning, 35, of Oakland and Rakim Washington, 46, of Berkeley.
