Berkeley slams door on Trump border wall contractors

A resolution sponsored by Councilman Ben Bartlett and Mayor Jesse Arreguin and unanimously approved by the Berkeley City Council on March 14 denounces the presidential executive order to build the U.S.-Mexico Border Wall and recommends the city divest from any company involved in the design, building, financing or other aspects of the project. A sign marks the city limits of Berkeley, Calif., photographed Monday, March 7, 2016.

