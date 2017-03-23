Berkeley: Renowned philosopher John S...

Berkeley: Renowned philosopher John Searle accused of sexual assault and harassment at UC Berkeley

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Renowned philosopher and UC Berkeley professor emeritus John Searle regularly sexually harasses his students and employees, and the university just as routinely covers it up, according to a lawsuit filed by a former research assistant who claims she was fired after she rebuffed and reported Searle's unwanted sexual advances. Joanna Ong, 24, alleges that a 50-percent pay cut was among the hostile actions taken against her at the Berkeley campus after she reported being groped and harassed by the 84-year-old Searle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr WPWW 20,924
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Wed tellinitlikeitis 3,236
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Jim_Bakker 17,469
News Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for... Mar 20 Xxx 1
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... Mar 19 Dr Feelgoood 4
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... Mar 18 A Thought 3
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Mar 15 anonymous 3
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,016 • Total comments across all topics: 279,776,179

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC