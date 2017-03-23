Berkeley: Renowned philosopher John Searle accused of sexual assault and harassment at UC Berkeley
Renowned philosopher and UC Berkeley professor emeritus John Searle regularly sexually harasses his students and employees, and the university just as routinely covers it up, according to a lawsuit filed by a former research assistant who claims she was fired after she rebuffed and reported Searle's unwanted sexual advances. Joanna Ong, 24, alleges that a 50-percent pay cut was among the hostile actions taken against her at the Berkeley campus after she reported being groped and harassed by the 84-year-old Searle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|WPWW
|20,924
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Wed
|tellinitlikeitis
|3,236
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Jim_Bakker
|17,469
|Vallejo woman faces up to 5 years in prison for...
|Mar 20
|Xxx
|1
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Mar 19
|Dr Feelgoood
|4
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Mar 18
|A Thought
|3
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC