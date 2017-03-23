Berkeley: Renowned philosopher John Searle accused of sexual assault and harassment at UC Berkeley

Renowned philosopher and UC Berkeley professor emeritus John Searle regularly sexually harasses his students and employees, and the university just as routinely covers it up, according to a lawsuit filed by a former research assistant who claims she was fired after she rebuffed and reported Searle's unwanted sexual advances. Joanna Ong, 24, alleges that a 50-percent pay cut was among the hostile actions taken against her at the Berkeley campus after she reported being groped and harassed by the 84-year-old Searle.

