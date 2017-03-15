Berkeley: Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist to speak on a Borders and Identitya
Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and immigration rights activist Jose Antonio Vargas will be the keynote speaker at "Borders and Identity," a two-day leadership conference at the Pacific School of Religion March 17-18. "Borders and Identity" will explore migration across geographic divisions as well as boundaries of race, culture, religion, sexuality, and gender, according to a press release from the school.
