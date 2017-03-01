Berkeley: Professor to talk on histor...

Berkeley: Professor to talk on history of Third Reich

The history of the Third Reich, and the rise and fall of Nazism in Berlin, will be the subject of a discussion at the North Berkeley library from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 16. "We've gotten a lot of questions on this subject, which may be sparked by recent events," said an official of the library, which is located at 1170 The Alameda. "There's an increased interest in these kinds of regimes and how they start."

