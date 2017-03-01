Berkeley: Professor to talk on history of Third Reich
The history of the Third Reich, and the rise and fall of Nazism in Berlin, will be the subject of a discussion at the North Berkeley library from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. March 16. "We've gotten a lot of questions on this subject, which may be sparked by recent events," said an official of the library, which is located at 1170 The Alameda. "There's an increased interest in these kinds of regimes and how they start."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|28 min
|slick willie expl...
|389
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|13 hr
|C Kersey
|15
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|43
|Advocates Criticize Alameda Sheriff's Cooperati...
|Feb 27
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|New Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick's hig...
|Feb 27
|IwasborninOakland...
|1
|In-depth: Marijuana equity in the "Green Rush"
|Feb 23
|eye dint say dat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC