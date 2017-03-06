Berkeley police seek suspect who tried to run down officer
Officers who responded to the call found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in the area of Channing Way and Fourth streets, police said. Officers who responded to the call found the suspect's vehicle abandoned in the area of Channing Way and Fourth streets, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|1 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|2 hr
|southern at heart
|483
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|21 hr
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
|Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's...
|Mon
|Texxy the Indepen...
|1
|Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over...
|Mar 2
|zio-dbl std
|3
|Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea...
|Mar 1
|C Kersey
|15
|Major global warming study again questioned, ag...
|Feb 15
|Death on 2 Legs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC