Berkeley: Police seek help identifying protest assault suspects
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying at least a half-dozen suspects involved in last week's clashes between protesters. Billed as a pro-President Trump event, the "March 4 Berkeley" devolved into insult-slinging and fistfights between about a couple of hundred people who came to support or condemn the president and his policies.
