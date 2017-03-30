Berkeley: Police converge upon BART station
Two people were arrested and a third got away after officers chased them into the BART station following an auto burglary, a pursuit that included a hit-and-run that injured a person, police said. The drama went down just after 8:05 p.m. Wednesday after somebody told police three people had burglarized a car in the 2600 block of Durant Avenue, and ended minutes later at the station, located at Center and Addison streets and Shattuck Avenue, Berkeley police spokesman Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Keith Kim: Oakland fire landlorda s rollercoast...
|17 hr
|Oaklandish
|1
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Mar 26
|Dudley
|3,237
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Mar 25
|shabbyguy
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
|$49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S...
|Mar 7
|Birds Landing Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC