Berkeley OK's purchase of four properties

The properties, along University Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street, once were on the Alameda County List of Tax Defaulted Land to be auctioned, but were taken off the list due to bankruptcy proceedings, and the city negotiated a deal. Daniel Clar, of Daniel Clar Auctioneers, looks through some of the items left behind in the space formerly occupied by the Premier Cru wine business in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.