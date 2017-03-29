Berkeley OK's purchase of four proper...

Berkeley OK's purchase of four properties

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

The properties, along University Avenue from Ninth Street to 10th Street, once were on the Alameda County List of Tax Defaulted Land to be auctioned, but were taken off the list due to bankruptcy proceedings, and the city negotiated a deal. Daniel Clar, of Daniel Clar Auctioneers, looks through some of the items left behind in the space formerly occupied by the Premier Cru wine business in Berkeley, Calif., on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Expect no fan base support on the Oakland Raide... 2 hr Local 1
News Uber White Male 18 hr anon6758 1
Oakland Raiders to nullify the contract on the ... Tue Dudley 3
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mar 26 Dudley 3,237
New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus... Mar 25 shabbyguy 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,655 • Total comments across all topics: 279,917,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC