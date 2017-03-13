Berkeley Offline: Another Win for the...

Berkeley Offline: Another Win for the Grievance Industry

Next Story Prev Story
27 min ago Read more: Real Clear Politics

AA A few years ago, an adjunct professor and disability-rights activist named Stacy Nowak went to take a look at a college course offered online by the University of California, Berkeley. The course was called Journalism for Social Change.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 17 hr Knoxxie 491
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 21 hr jersey city 20,895
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Sat Inquisitor 64
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Fri Jim_Bakker 17,464
News Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with ca... Mar 10 Fred 1
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) Mar 8 Texxy the Indepen... 183
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,000

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC