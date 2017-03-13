Berkeley Offline: Another Win for the Grievance Industry
AA A few years ago, an adjunct professor and disability-rights activist named Stacy Nowak went to take a look at a college course offered online by the University of California, Berkeley. The course was called Journalism for Social Change.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Real Clear Politics.
Comments
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|17 hr
|Knoxxie
|491
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Sat
|Inquisitor
|64
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Fri
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with ca...
|Mar 10
|Fred
|1
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC