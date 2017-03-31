Berkeley offers how-to workshop on raising backyard chickens
The city will host a free workshop on how to raise backyard chickens humanely, legally and in a way that respects neighbors, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 23 at Berkeley Animal Care Services, 1 Bolivar Drive.
