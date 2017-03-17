Berkeley Mayor leads City Council in Vote to Sign Off on Police...
Here are some observations on Tuesday night's vote on Police cooperation and aid agreements with various local, state and federal agencies. In summary, the Council passed the bulk of these agreements leaving further discussion regarding cooperation on the Bay Area Urban Areas Security Initiative and the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center for a later April 25 meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|20,909
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|9 hr
|XVE
|17,466
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|13 hr
|coon dogs
|2
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Thu
|fat aunty
|2
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC