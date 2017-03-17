Berkeley Mayor leads City Council in ...

Berkeley Mayor leads City Council in Vote to Sign Off on Police...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

Here are some observations on Tuesday night's vote on Police cooperation and aid agreements with various local, state and federal agencies. In summary, the Council passed the bulk of these agreements leaving further discussion regarding cooperation on the Bay Area Urban Areas Security Initiative and the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center for a later April 25 meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr mexico 20,909
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 9 hr XVE 17,466
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... 13 hr coon dogs 2
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... Thu fat aunty 2
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Mar 15 anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Ireland
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,645 • Total comments across all topics: 279,630,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC