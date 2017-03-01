Berkeley: KC Bar B-Q celebrating anniversary as it recovers from fire
A neighborhood restaurant on the threshold of its 50th anniversary this week will be the subject of a community fundraiser in San Pablo Park on March 4 to help it recover from a recent fire. KC Bar B-Q, at 2613 San Pablo Ave. was destroyed in an early-morning, Feb. 17 fire.
