Berkeley is latest city to call for impeachment of Trump
Berkeley this week became the latest city to call for an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. On March 28, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution, co-sponsored by Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilwoman Sophie Hahn, calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to direct its Judiciary Committee to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for impeaching Trump.
