Berkeley is latest city to call for i...

Berkeley is latest city to call for impeachment of Trump

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Berkeley this week became the latest city to call for an investigation that could lead to the impeachment of President Donald Trump. On March 28, the City Council unanimously approved a resolution, co-sponsored by Mayor Jesse Arreguin and Councilwoman Sophie Hahn, calling on the U.S. House of Representatives to direct its Judiciary Committee to investigate whether sufficient grounds exist for impeaching Trump.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Uber White Male 14 hr anon6758 1
Oakland Raiders to nullify the contract on the ... 23 hr Dudley 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Tue Mikeymike116 20,936
News Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10) Mar 26 Dudley 3,237
New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus... Mar 25 shabbyguy 1
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
  1. Oakland
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,753 • Total comments across all topics: 279,912,790

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC