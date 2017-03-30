Berkeley Invites Ann Coulter To Discuss Illegal Immigration
Ann Coulter is scheduled to speak at the University of California, Berkeley, in April, nearly three months following the riots that cancelled Milo Yiannopoulos's talk. Berkeley College Republicans and BridgeCal will bring the conservative author to campus to discuss illegal immigration, reports The Daily Californian .
