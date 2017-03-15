Berkeley Investing Chief Steps Down From $1.6 Billion Endowment an hour ago
University of California Berkeley started a search for a chief investment officer to oversee its $1.6 billion endowment after John-Austin Saviano announced his departure. Saviano, who was hired in 2009 when Berkeley established a management company to oversee investments for its foundation, will step down in the coming weeks, Jose Rodriguez, a spokesman for the school, said Wednesday in an email.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Wed
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Tue
|Knoxxie
|499
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Tue
|billbonopind
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with ca...
|Mar 10
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC