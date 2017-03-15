Berkeley Investing Chief Steps Down F...

Berkeley Investing Chief Steps Down From $1.6 Billion Endowment an hour ago

1 hr ago Read more: Bloomberg

University of California Berkeley started a search for a chief investment officer to oversee its $1.6 billion endowment after John-Austin Saviano announced his departure. Saviano, who was hired in 2009 when Berkeley established a management company to oversee investments for its foundation, will step down in the coming weeks, Jose Rodriguez, a spokesman for the school, said Wednesday in an email.

