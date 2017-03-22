Berkeley homeless group gives thumbs-down to city plan

According to a Nov. 1 city staff report, the city annually allocates about $17.7 million in federal, state and local funds into homelessness-related services. Clark Sullivan, left, and Jens Sandmann enjoy the weather at a homeless camp along Adeline Street and the BART tracks in Berkeley on March 9 BERKELEY - The city's arguably most visible and vocal homeless advocacy group took a dim view of a recently unveiled plan to address the city's homeless crisis, likening a transitional housing feature to "a concentration camp."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.