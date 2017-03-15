Berkeley homeless activist sues city over seized property
Homeless rights activist and former mayoral candidate Guy "Mike" Lee has sued the city in Alameda County Superior Court, alleging officials seized and disposed of personal property, including a laptop computer, during police sweeps of tent camps last year. In a timeline, Lee documents about a dozen evictions of tent camps by police along the Adeline Street corridor and downtown between early October and January.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|46 min
|WPWW
|20,910
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|17 hr
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|21 hr
|Knoxxie
|499
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|Tue
|billbonopind
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Mar 10
|Jim_Bakker
|17,464
|Pot for pets: Owners treat sick animals with ca...
|Mar 10
|Fred
|1
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC