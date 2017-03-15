Berkeley holding infrastructure proje...

Berkeley holding infrastructure project workshops

5 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

The city is sponsoring three workshops to quiz residents on how to prioritize the spending of bond money to upgrade aging infrastructure such as streets, sidewalks, storm drains, parks, and community centers. The city staff has proposed projects for the first phase, or about $32 million, of the $100 million Measure T1 approved by voters in November.

