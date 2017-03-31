Berkeley City Council to consider $800,000 home loan to City Manager at special meeting on Tuesday

At 4:10 pm on Friday afternoon, March 31, the Planet received a notice from the Berkeley City Clerk with a proclamation from Mayor Jesse Arreguin that there will be a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, April 4, at 4:30 pm, with the following item on the Consent Calendar: 1. Authorizing Home Loan Agreement with Dee Williams-Ridley From: Mayor Arreguin Recommendation: Adopt a Resolution authorizing a housing assistance loan to Dee Williams-Ridley of up to $800,000 for the purchase of a residence within a ten mile radius of the City of Berkeley, for a 20 year term with an annual interest rate equal to 3%, and repayment of the loan with interest required within 24 months of separation from the City, and authorizing the Mayor to execute the resulting loan repayment agreement and promissory note.

