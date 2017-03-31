Berkeley City Council to consider $80...

Berkeley City Council to consider $800,000 home loan to City Manager at special meeting on Tuesday

17 min ago Read more: Berkeley Daily Planet

At 4:10 pm on Friday afternoon, March 31, the Planet received a notice from the Berkeley City Clerk with a proclamation from Mayor Jesse Arreguin that there will be a special meeting of the City Council on Tuesday, April 4, at 4:30 pm, with the following item on the Consent Calendar: 1. Authorizing Home Loan Agreement with Dee Williams-Ridley From: Mayor Arreguin Recommendation: Adopt a Resolution authorizing a housing assistance loan to Dee Williams-Ridley of up to $800,000 for the purchase of a residence within a ten mile radius of the City of Berkeley, for a 20 year term with an annual interest rate equal to 3%, and repayment of the loan with interest required within 24 months of separation from the City, and authorizing the Mayor to execute the resulting loan repayment agreement and promissory note.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkeley Daily Planet.

