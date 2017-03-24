Berkeley briefs: St. Mary's High presents 'High School Musical'

A sign marks the city limits of Berkeley, Calif., photographed Monday, March 7, 2016. Shows are at 7 p.m. March 30, 31, and April 1, 7, and 8, with a 2 p.m. matinee on April 9. All ages welcome and tickets are $12 each, available online in advance through Brown Paper Tickets, or at the door .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.