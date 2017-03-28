Berkeley, A Look Back: Japanese Ameri...

Berkeley, A Look Back: Japanese American nursery owners forced to liquidate stock in 1942

Berkeley Historical Society *This ad ran in the March 27 1942 Berkeley Gazette for a sale by a Japanese American garden nursery that would have to shut down due to the internment.' * Spring came to Berkeley 75 years ago in late March 1942, and there were the usual ads in the Berkeley Daily Gazette announcing sales and special offerings at local plant nurseries and garden stores.

