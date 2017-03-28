Berkeley, A Look Back: Japanese American nursery owners forced to liquidate stock in 1942
Berkeley Historical Society *This ad ran in the March 27 1942 Berkeley Gazette for a sale by a Japanese American garden nursery that would have to shut down due to the internment.' * Spring came to Berkeley 75 years ago in late March 1942, and there were the usual ads in the Berkeley Daily Gazette announcing sales and special offerings at local plant nurseries and garden stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oakland Raiders to nullify the contract on the ...
|1 hr
|Dudley
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|Girl who came to U.S. illegally can't get loans (May '10)
|Sun
|Dudley
|3,237
|New Executive Order Presidential Candidates mus...
|Mar 25
|shabbyguy
|1
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Mar 8
|Texxy the Indepen...
|183
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC