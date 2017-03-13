Bale Folclorico de Bahia at Zellerbac...

Bale Folclorico de Bahia at Zellerbach Hall

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: All About Jazz

BalA© FolclA3rico de Bahia Zellerbach Hall Cal Performances Berkeley, California March 5, 2017 "Dance is the most universal art that we have. During the primitive era we danced for the sun, wind and rain.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr VIKING POWER 20,930
News ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ... 10 hr Dr Feelgoood 4
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Sat Jim_Bakker 17,467
News My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes... Sat A Thought 3
News Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to... Mar 15 anonymous 3
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... Mar 14 Knoxxie 499
News For transgender victims, respect starts with us... Mar 11 Inquisitor 64
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,252 • Total comments across all topics: 279,676,175

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC