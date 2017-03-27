Bach's motets offer a shot of polypho...

Bach's motets offer a shot of polyphonic splendor

The bulk of Bach's choral writing lies in his 200-plus oratorios, the very works that the American Bach Soloists were founded to champion decades ago. But some of the master's most concentrated doses of pure polyphony can be found in his motets, short sacred choral works often composed for use on specific occasions.

