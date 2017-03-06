'American Hero' Hits Anti-Trump Protester at Berkeley Rally
A man, who was arrested over the weekend for bashing an Antifa protester in the head with a stick during a "March 4 Trump" rally in Berkeley, made his first court appearance on Tuesday. Kyle Chapman was among those who fought in support of President Donald Trump when Saturday's demonstration turned violent and fights broke out with anti-Trump protesters at the Martin Luther King Jr. Civic Center Park.
