Albany project at UC Berkeley site ready for first store opening
The Sprouts Farmers Market on San Pablo Avenue will open on April 26. The market, part of a controversial development on University of California-owned land, will be the first part of the project to open. "Anticipation has been growing and we're excited to open in April," Sprouts Farmers Market spokesman Diego Romero said.
