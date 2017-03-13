A Stimulating Interview with Ayelet Waldman, Author of Microdosing Book A Really Good Day
Ayelet Waldman is an acclaimed novelist, nonfiction writer, former public defender, mother of four, and the author of A Really Good Day , a recently published book about microdosing, or taking tiny, sub-perceptual amounts of LSD or psychedelic mushrooms. It's a new trend, but one gaining in popularity, and enthusiasts say it improves their moods, decreases their depression, and generally makes them feel better about life.
