A Stimulating Interview with Ayelet W...

A Stimulating Interview with Ayelet Waldman, Author of Microdosing Book A Really Good Day

Ayelet Waldman is an acclaimed novelist, nonfiction writer, former public defender, mother of four, and the author of A Really Good Day , a recently published book about microdosing, or taking tiny, sub-perceptual amounts of LSD or psychedelic mushrooms. It's a new trend, but one gaining in popularity, and enthusiasts say it improves their moods, decreases their depression, and generally makes them feel better about life.

