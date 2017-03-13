A New San Francisco Coffee Shop Is Staffed Entirely by Refugees
This is a good reason to support a local coffee shop: 1951 Coffee Company is a Berkeley, California, cafA© that opened earlier this year, and is staffed 100 percent by refugees . Started by Rachel Taber and Doug Hewitt, two former International Rescue Committee workers, the spot has eight baristas working right now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grub Street.
Add your comments below
Berkeley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|20,911
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|13 hr
|XVE
|17,466
|ONLY on 4: Chaos at Oakland carnival caught on ...
|18 hr
|coon dogs
|2
|My Word: Richmond's impeachment vote just makes...
|Thu
|fat aunty
|2
|Tight budgets could complicate Sessions' vow to...
|Mar 15
|anonymous
|3
|King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l...
|Mar 14
|Knoxxie
|499
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Mar 11
|Inquisitor
|64
Find what you want!
Search Berkeley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC