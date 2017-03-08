A New Era for Physics? With Creation ...

A New Era for Physics? With Creation of New Form of Matter, a Time Crystal, It Just Might Be

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Science Blog

Salt, snowflakes and diamonds are all crystals, meaning their atoms are arranged in 3-D patterns that repeat. Today scientists are reporting in the journal Nature on the creation of a phase of matter, dubbed a time crystal, in which atoms move in a pattern that repeats in time rather than in space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Science Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Berkeley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) 15 hr Texxy the Indepen... 183
News King's legacy celebrated as Trump, Lewis duel l... 16 hr southern at heart 483
News $49.1M plan to transform downtown, West Texas S... Tue Birds Landing Bob 1
News Peet's Coffee finds "Peetnicks" in Washington's... Mon Texxy the Indepen... 1
News Breitbart speaker at Berkeley stirs debate over... Mar 2 zio-dbl std 3
News Milo Yiannopoulos, Larry Wilmore go head-to-hea... Mar 1 C Kersey 15
News Major global warming study again questioned, ag... Feb 15 Death on 2 Legs 18
See all Berkeley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Berkeley Forum Now

Berkeley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Berkeley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Volcano
 

Berkeley, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,278 • Total comments across all topics: 279,415,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC