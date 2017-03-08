a A Day Without A Womana campaign

16 hrs ago Read more: Lake County Record-Bee

LAKEPORT >> Yesterday marked International Women's Day, and several Lakeport residents - men and women alike - spent the afternoon hoisting signs in support of a related event, a Day Without A Woman. Several cars honked loudly as they passed, showing solidarity with the red-clad marchers.

